Naga Chaitanya to announce his second wedding soon?

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry is buzzing with rumours about Naga Chaitanya’s love life. It is being said that the actor is currently dating model and actress Sobhita Dhulipala. This speculation gained traction when a photo of the two on a date in London surfaced and went viral. In the latest, a new photo of the rumoured couple from their secret vacay in Europe broke the internet adding more fuels to the fire.

And now, the latest rumours have it that Naga Chaitanya might announce his second marriage soon. Murmurs in the Telugu film circles have it that the two are head-over-heels in love with each other and might take their relationship to the next level soon.

However, there has been no official confirmation or announcement from Naga Chaitanya or his family regarding this matter.

This comes after his high-profile divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, which shocked many fans as the couple was seen as a power duo in the industry

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to be a prominent figure in Indian cinema, maintaining a busy schedule. Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a movie titled Thandel, where he stars opposite Sai Pallavi.