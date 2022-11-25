Naga Chaitanya’s new photo with rumoured gf [Viral]

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are making it to the headlines every now and then for multiple reasons, ever since they called it quits. Their personal lives became the hottest talk of town and is often discussed among the fans and media circles.

While Samantha is still single, Chay is rumoured to be currently dating actress-model Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the two never commented to spoke officially about the same.

And now, a viral picture of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita is taking internet by storm, adding more fuel to their dating rumours. In the image that being shared crazily among fans, both of them seem to be holidaying in some foreign country. Truth behind the pic is not known yet.

Check it out below.

I'm Happy For This



Akkarleni Fans Deserves Shobita Akkineni 😍😍



Dressing ani sam gurinchi vaagina prathi kukka ki new Vadinamma manchi stuff isthadhi



Best choice @chay_akkineni 👌👌



PS – Atleast emeni aina Mosam Cheyyakapothe chaalu …dont want this girl to suffer again pic.twitter.com/RPCIctLWhy — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) November 24, 2022

Ahaaaa !!! Official chesela unnaru ga twaralone 😳 pic.twitter.com/sgVmhXCv1Y — S!D 🧘 (@OptimistSiD) November 24, 2022

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, it was also speculated that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are planning to sort things and get back together. This news popped up after Sam revealed about her health condition. She has been diagnosed with auto-immune disorder Myositis.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie custody is set to release on December 30, as per a few reports online. On the other hand, Sobhita has completed her shoot for the most anticipated web series Made In Haven 2, the actress was appreciated for the amazing role as Tara Khanna in the first season.