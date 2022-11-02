Naga Chaitanya’s rumoured GF Sobhita’s marriage pics go viral

Hyderabad: Actors nowadays are following the trend of having a secret wedding without letting their fans know about it. One such incident happened with Made in Haven actress and model Sobhita Dhulipala.

Sobhita uploaded photos of her in a wedding dress leaving internet baffled. Fans went crazy in the comments section as they thought the actress got married secretly. They did not notice her caption detailing the truth behind her photos.

The Ponniyin Selvan 1 actress is actually promoting Dubai as a perfect wedding destination. Her long caption read, “Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all – Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after. If you’re looking for more reasons to pick this city as your wedding destination, then head to Vogue.in, for I have joined hands with @vogueindia and @visit.dubai to create an all-inclusive guide that details all that Dubai has to offer #WeddingsInDubai @visit.dubai”

The comments from the post are hilarious as everyone thought she had a secret wedding. Check them here.

“For a second I thought your marriage images are here”

“I got scared for a second. Thank god it’s just an ad”

“My heart stopped for a second”

“Got hella scared for a min.. thank god.. it is not your marriage pics”

We guess everyone had the same reaction as these people from the comment section did. Speculations are rife that Sobhita is currently dating Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On the professional front, Sobhita recently celebrated on the success of ‘Ponniyan Selvan – Part 1′ and she has completed her shooting for the most awaited web series ‘Made in Heaven’.