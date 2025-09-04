Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya appear in court in defamation case against Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Telugu film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son and fellow film star Naga Chaitanya appeared before the Nampally Manoranjan Court on Wednesday, September 3, in connection with a defamation case filed against minister Konda Surekha.

The duo recorded their statements before the judge regarding remarks made by Surekha over the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha. Following the submissions, the court adjourned the hearing to September 24.

Also Read Minister Konda Surekha to face criminal charges case in KTR defamation case

Background of the case

The case stems from comments Surekha made while criticising former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), during which she also referenced the divorce of Chaitanya and Samantha.

Taking strong objection to these statements, Nagarjuna filed a defamation suit, stating that such remarks were damaging to his family’s reputation.

Further proceedings in the case are expected later this month.