Nagarjuna withdraws defamation case against minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: In a relief to state forest and environment minister Konda Surekha, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna withdrew the defamation case against her on Thursday, November 13.

This development comes a day after the minister reissued her public apology against him and his family, reiterating that her earlier remarks were not intended to cause any hurt.

The apology comes as the minister continues to face a defamation case filed by Nagarjuna over her earlier comments.

“I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression created by my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the actor.

Nagarjuna informed the court about his decision, which was accepted, and the case is now closed.

On October 2, 2024, Konda Surekha made remarks involving former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and actor Nagarjuna, suggesting that KTR was responsible for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Her statements drew widespread criticism, prompting an apology the following day to Samantha and the Akkineni family. At that time, she said that her comments were directed at KTR and not intended to offend anyone personally.