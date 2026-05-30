Nagpur-bound IndiGo flight lands at Hyderabad airport due to technical snarl

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Nagpur landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Friday, May 29, after the pilot detected a technical malfunction mid-flight.

The aircraft was carrying 126 passengers. Upon noticing the issue, the pilot alerted the Hyderabad Airport and diverted the aircraft.

All passengers were reported safe.

The technical glitch was repaired the same day and the aircraft was on its way to Nagpur.

Also Read Cyberabad police bust Rs 35 cr land fraud in Gandipet

The incident is the latest in a series of technical snags involving IndiGo flights in recent months. In March 2026, flight 6E 579 operating from Visakhapatnam to Delhi suffered a technical snag shortly before landing, with a full emergency declared at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The pilots requested priority landing and the aircraft arrived safely.

Earlier that same month, a bird strike on flight 6E 437 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru with 216 passengers caused damage near Varanasi, forcing an emergency landing.

In January 2025, another IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after a technical problem, with 144 passengers on board.