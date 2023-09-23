Nagpur rains: Flood-affected families to get Rs 10k, says Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced compensation of Rs 10,000 for flood-affected families and those whose small roadside establishments were damaged in heavy rains in Nagpur and upto Rs 5 lakh for bigger shops.

Vidarbha’s largest city witnessed extremely heavy rainfall in the early hours of the day, with 90 millimetres being recorded between 2am and 4am, officials said.

Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the local MP, chaired a review meeting on the flood situation here late in the evening.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said flood water entered as many as 10,000 houses.

All emergency and rescue teams as well as the administrative machinery have been put on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city, he said.

