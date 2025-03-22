Nagpur riots: 14 more held, arrest tally reaches 105; 3 new FIRs filed

Nagpur: Authorities on Friday apprehended 14 individuals in connection with the recent outbreak of violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to 105. Among those detained are 10 juveniles, underscoring the gravity of the unrest that has gripped the city.

The police have also registered three additional First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the incidents. The turmoil began on March 17, when rumours spread that a sheet bearing a “verse from the Quran” had been burned during a demonstration led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The protest, which called for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, ignited widespread stone-pelting and arson across several parts of Nagpur.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravindra Kumar Singhal confirmed the arrests, stating, “Fourteen accused have been apprehended from various parts of the city in connection with the riots. Additionally, three new FIRs have been filed.” He added that the decision to lift the curfew in certain areas would be determined following a high-level review meeting.

Commissioner Singhal convened a gathering at the Police Bhawan in Civil Lines to assess the situation. Singal announced that the curfew was partially lifted in Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station limits from 2 p.m. on Thursday (March 20, 2025) over public convenience and law-and-order considerations. In Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, and Imambada, curfew was relaxed for two hours from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to allow residents to purchase essential supplies.

The violence left 33 police personnel injured, including three officers of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank.

Notably, a case of treason has been lodged against the primary accused, Faheem Khan.

In an earlier development, a local court in Nagpur remanded 17 individuals arrested in connection with the violence to police custody until Saturday (March 22). The court, while granting the remand, emphasised the severity of the offences and the compelling evidence presented against the accused.