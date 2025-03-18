Nagpur violence: Over 50 persons held, 5 FIRs lodged

Nagpur: More than 50 persons have been taken into custody, and five FIRs were registered in connection with the violence in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Tuesday.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday evening, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the Quran was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), officials earlier said.

Talking to reporters here, Singal said, “The police have taken more than 50 persons into custody and registered five FIRs at various police stations in connection with the violence.”

Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere, and appealed to the opposition not to politicise the matter.

Bawankule, who conducted a review meeting with the police commissioner and district collector, also appealed to members of all the communities to maintain harmony.

“Social media was used to vitiate the atmosphere and there was no failure on part of the home department, as police stood as a shield between the Hindu and Muslim communities (during the violence), wherein several policemen also got injured,” he said.

Currently, the situation is a little tense, but there is peace in the city with adequate police force deployed, Bawankule said.

Completely premeditated, says Dy CM Shinde

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday strongly condemned the mob violence in Nagpur and warned of strict action against the culprits. “This incident seems to be completely premeditated. There are always cars in the Mobinpura area, but yesterday there were none, which is clear from this fact,” Dy CM Shinde said in his statement made in the state council and later in the state Assembly.

“The mob attacked houses, set fire to them, and caused extensive damage to property. Some people had to be rescued. Stones were thrown at the police, some were attacked with axes. Fire brigade personnel were also attacked. All this is very unfortunate,” he said. “Photos from some temples were burnt, this is a very serious matter. The police will investigate the root cause and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” he also warned.

“Nagpur is a peace-loving city, but a plan is being made to create a rift in the society. Everyone should maintain peace and cooperate,” Dy CM Shinde appealed.

‘Conspiracy, provocation’, leaders react to Nagpur violence

The violence in Nagpur has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders across parties.

Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the violence, stating, “This was a planned conspiracy, executed under a well-thought-out political strategy by those who had issues with Maharashtra. This narrative, which originated in Delhi, was brought to Maharashtra and implemented. Behind this violence, there is a clear backdrop of provocation. From CM Devendra Fadnavis to his cabinet ministers, provocative statements were made.”

She further criticised the Maharashtra government, adding, “CM Devendra Fadnavis is pushing Maharashtra into underdevelopment, creating an environment where no one will want to invest in the state. Law and order have been shattered, and you are misleading and provoking the people. It is shameful that such violence took place. Nitin Gadkari himself stated that, to date, no such incident has ever occurred in Nagpur. The so-called ‘double-engine’ government they claim is actually a ‘double disaster’ government.”

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande voicing her concern, said, “I strongly condemn this serious incident. Who started it and who spread the rumours, this is very dangerous and frightening.”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari appealed for peace, stating, “I humbly appeal to the residents there that peace, harmony, and calm must be restored at all costs and I directly blame the Bharatiya Janata Party and its associated organisations, along with the state government, for fuelling the fire that was already burning.”

BJP leaders, too, weighed in on the incident, claiming it is a conspiracy. BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule described the violence as “unprecedented”, adding, “The unfortunate incident that occurred in Nagpur has never been seen before. The way this incident took place it is a clear case of conspiracy.”

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay was more direct in his comments, saying, “In Nagpur, the way Hindu vehicles were set on fire, the police were attacked, and Hindus were targeted. I stand in support of every Hindu who faced atrocities. The perpetrators and those behind the conspiracy must be exposed, and actions like bulldozer operations should be taken against them.”