Naidu Relief Fund gets Rs 400 cr donations for flood relief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has received contributions to the tune of Rs 400 crore from political parties, film personalities, social organisations and others, to support flood victims in the state.

The Chief Minister underscored that donors responded enthusiastically to the relief efforts of the government machinery.

“… people have responded enthusiastically. Rs 400 crore came as donations to the CM Relief Fund, any other state wouldn’t have got this much. This is the highest,” said Naidu, addressing officials at NTR district collectorate.

According to the CM, people came forward to donate so much because of the sense of confidence created by the state government.

He said donors from the US had mobilised their relatives here to personally handover the cheques.

