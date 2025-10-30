Naidu says youth empowerment, innovation must drive AP’s skill development

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday emphasised that nurturing innovation and empowering youth must be the core of skill development initiatives.

Reviewing Naipunyam Portal at the secretariat today, the Chief Minister directed officials to benchmark global best practices and institutions to build a comprehensive and futuristic skilling framework for youth.

“Naidu said nurturing innovation and empowering youth to achieve their aspirations must be at the core of the skill development initiatives,” said Naidu in an official release.

Also Read Cyclone Montha causes massive destruction in coastal Andhra

He directed officials that the state should collaborate with international organisations for skill assessment, accreditation and training, promoting new-age workspaces and strengthening Global Capability Centres (GCC) operations.

The CM said the Naipunyam portal must be launched before the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

It is an AI-powered platform integrating multiple central, state, and institutional databases to create a unified interface for skill development and employment, said the press release.

Naipunyam portal enables candidates to create AI-assisted resumes, register for skill courses, take real-time skill assessments, and access job opportunities.

Likewise, it connects seamlessly with nationally integrated services, providing a one-stop solution for youth skilling, documentation and employment.

The CM said the portal should provide on-demand skilling, offering both upskilling and re-skilling opportunities to meet evolving industry needs.

Further, Naidu called for a strong innovation ecosystem that begins at the school level, encouraging students, especially from eighth standard and above, to engage with new ideas and technologies.

Similarly, he emphasised the need to integrate efforts through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, among others.