Cyclone Montha causes massive destruction in coastal Andhra

Amaravati: Life has come to a complete standstill in the coastal Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Montha. Two persons died, thousands of houses were damaged and standing crops in lakhs of acres were reportedly destroyed.

due to its impact, which crossed Andhra Pradesh’s coast in the early hours of Wednesday, October 29.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Cyclone Montha, which crossed Andhra Pradesh’s coast in the early hours of Wednesday, October 29, has passed over Narsapuram between Kakinada and Machilipatnam.

It is expected to move north-westwards over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Chhattisgarh.

As the day progressed, it gradually weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm.

Floods, crops damage: Cyclone Montha marred with chaos

Torrential rains have caused streams, canals and ponds to overflow, causing inundation of many villages and low-lying areas in towns falling in the coastal districts of AP. Trees and electricity poles were uprooted due to the strong winds.

Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister, K Atchennaidu, stated that in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district alone, paddy crop spread over 20,000 acres has been damaged.

Heavy rains in Vijayawada inundated low-lying areas. Twenty people trapped in the floodwaters near a shrine located in Bapatla district were rescued.

Traffic came to a standstill as floodwaters reached the Kolkata-Chennai National Highway (NH-16) near Thimmapuram in Palnadu district.

Authorities have closed the Srisailam Ghat road due to landslides. Three shops were destroyed near Pathala Ganga in Srisailam in the landslide which happened in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As floodwaters entered two tunnels of the Veligonda project in Prakasam district, 200 staff working there were safely evacuated.

In Nandyal district, the Kundu River, Maddileru, and Chama streams have been overflowing. Vehicular movement is severely disrupted in many places.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are actively removing the uprooted trees and poles. Authorities have been trying to restore the power supply in the affected areas.

AP CM conducts aerial survey in Konaseema

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Udelarevu in Konaseema district and inspected the damage caused by the cyclone. He conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Later, he held a teleconference with the ministers and district collectors and made key suggestions on the relief efforts. He said that the damage was reduced only due to effective measures taken over the last four to five days.

Immediate relief

A total of 75,000 people have been shifted to various rehabilitation centres, and the government has taken a key decision to support them immediately.

Those who have taken shelter in the rehabilitation centers were being provided with financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head. If there are more than three members in a family, a maximum of Rs 3,000 is provided.

The government has issued orders to distribute 25 kg of rice (50 kg for handloom weavers and fishermen), 1 kg of dal, 1 litre of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions, potatoes and sugar to the families of fishermen free of cost.