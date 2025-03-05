Naidu sees ‘opportunity’ in US trade tensions; backs PM to navigate crisis

The chief minister's remarks came in the wake of the US' decision to impose tariffs on major trading partners, signalling a diplomatic and economic challenge for India.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 5th March 2025 11:10 pm IST
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed confidence in the country’s leadership, asserting that the government would transform the challenges posed by the United States’ tariff impositions into strategic advantages.

“There will always be some problems. The issue now is how to make use of all the problems to our advantage. I am confident that our prime minister is very capable. He will take advantage and convert the crisis into opportunity,” Naidu told reporters here.

The chief minister’s remarks came in the wake of the US’ decision to impose tariffs on major trading partners, signalling a diplomatic and economic challenge for India.

