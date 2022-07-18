Naidu slams AP govt after SC pulls it up over misuse of SDRF funds

Amravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday took a dig at the Andhra Pradesh government following a Supreme Court order against the alleged misuse of state disaster relief fund (SDRF).

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allegedly diverted Rs 1,100 crore sanctioned under the SDRF. Speaking of the Supreme Court order, Naidu said, “The apex court’s decision that the diverted funds be immediately deposited in the SDRF account is nothing but a slap on the face of the state government.”

The TDP supremo went on to say that the diversion of funds meant for COVID-19 relief, is a classic example of the YSRCP’s inhuman nature.

Also Read Prez polls: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan cast vote in Amaravati

“When calamities like floods or COVID-19 occur, instead of coming to the rescue of the victims, the state government is diverting the funds meant for their rescue operation and this is an injustice to them,” he stressed.

The state government should implement the guidelines drawn by the Supreme Court asking it to pay compensation within four weeks if anyone hasn’t received it. He further said that the ruling party should not escape under some pretext or the other.

At least now, the government should rescue the COVID-19 affected families and save them from the troubles that they are facing, he added.