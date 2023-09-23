Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Manaslu peak

With her latest feat, she is the first and only Pakistani woman to summit nine peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2023 10:35 am IST
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Manaslu peak
Photo: Indtagram

In a remarkable display of determination, Dubai-based Naila Kiani, became the first Pakistani women to scale the 8,163-metre-tall mountain Manaslu peak— the world’s eigth highest peak in west Nepal.

Revered mountaineer Kiani successfully reached the summit of Manaslu at 6:15 am UAE time on Thursday, September 21.

Also Read
Oman Air announces 20% off on all flights, book now

With her latest feat, she is the first and only Pakistani woman to summit nine peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

MS Education Academy

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kiani wrote, “Alhamdolillah! BREAKING: Naila Kiani has become the First Pakistani woman to summit 8163m Manaslu. Congratulations PAKISTAN.. Congratulations Naila… Bravo!!.”

After reaching the summit, Neela spoke to the media about her incredible success and revealed her aim to inspire and empower young women to be like her.

She aims to scale two more peaks in China this year to promote mountaineering by completing all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

She has previously scaled Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum 2, Annapurna, Lhotse and Broad Peak.

Kiani was the first woman from Pakistan to scale Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum 2, Lhotse and Broad Peak.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd September 2023 10:35 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button