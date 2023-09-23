Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Manaslu peak

In a remarkable display of determination, Dubai-based Naila Kiani, became the first Pakistani women to scale the 8,163-metre-tall mountain Manaslu peak— the world’s eigth highest peak in west Nepal.

Revered mountaineer Kiani successfully reached the summit of Manaslu at 6:15 am UAE time on Thursday, September 21.

With her latest feat, she is the first and only Pakistani woman to summit nine peaks higher than 8,000 meters.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kiani wrote, “Alhamdolillah! BREAKING: Naila Kiani has become the First Pakistani woman to summit 8163m Manaslu. Congratulations PAKISTAN.. Congratulations Naila… Bravo!!.”

After reaching the summit, Neela spoke to the media about her incredible success and revealed her aim to inspire and empower young women to be like her.

She aims to scale two more peaks in China this year to promote mountaineering by completing all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

She has previously scaled Mount Everest, K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum 2, Annapurna, Lhotse and Broad Peak.

Kiani was the first woman from Pakistan to scale Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum 2, Lhotse and Broad Peak.