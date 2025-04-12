Nainar Nagenthran elected as Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy attended the event.

The image displays BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran. April 12, 2025
Nainar Nagenthran was elected as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief on Saturday

Chennai: BJP MLA Nainar Nagenthran was on Saturday elected as president of the party’s Tamil Nadu state unit, with outgoing chief K Annamalai declaring that the goal is to oust the ruling DMK from the corridors of power and the path, to be led by Nagenthran, in alliance with the AIADMK, is clear.

BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, at a party meeting here, declared Nagenthran duly elected as Tamil Nadu unit president.

Annamalai, in his address, said the goal is to dislodge the ‘evil shakthi’, the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly election. Referring to the party joining forces with the AIADMK and with Nagenthran all set to take over as state unit chief, he said the path is also pretty clear and declared that the choice of Nagenthran is unanimous.

