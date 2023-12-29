Nakheel beaches in Dubai receive Blue Flag Global Accreditation

A Blue Flag display on a beach means that the beach is clean, meets safety and accessibility requirements.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th December 2023 2:49 pm IST
Photo: WAM

Dubai: Nakheel, the world-leading real estate master developer, has announced that eight Nakheel beaches have received the prestigious Blue Flag status at its Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Islands locations.

A Blue Flag display on a beach means that the beach is clean, meets safety and accessibility requirements, is managed sustainably and has excellent water quality.

The Blue Flag is a leading international eco-certification programme owned and operated by the Foundation of Environmental Education (FEE), a non-governmental, not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Denmark. The Blue Flag is a voluntary programme available for beach and marinas, both private and public and focusses on connecting the public with their surroundings and encouraging them to learn more about their environment.

Blue Flag monitors environmental conditions to reduce the impact of human activity at the beaches, at the marinas and by boating operators with a collective aim to promote the sustainable development of tourism.

In order to qualify for this prestigious award, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria must be met and maintained. Following the award, the owners/operators accept full responsibility to ensure continued compliance with all the criteria.

As of 2023, there are more than 50 Blue Flag beaches and marinas in 51 countries around the world.

