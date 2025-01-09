Nalgonda X road to Santoshnagar flyover in Hyderabad likely to open in May

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on Wednesday, January 8, approved an increased budget of Rs 97 crore for the construction of the Nalgonda X road flyover to Santoshnagar.

A significant construction in Hyderabad, the 3.38 km four-lane flyover is being undertaken as part of the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP).

Earlier estimated to be constructed at Rs 523 crore, the flyover will now be finished at Rs 620 crore after administrative approval for the revised proposals raised by the GHMC, according to an Andhra Jyothi report.

The four-lane steel flyover will link essential parts of Hyderabad’s Old City spanning from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda, with one ramp leading to Yadagiri Theatre in Santoshnagar and another facilitating traffic towards Champapet.

Once completed, it will ease congestion at critical junctions, including IS Sadan, Saidabad, and Chanchalguda, thereby improving access to key residential and commercial areas.

Works for the flyover began in 2021 and was scheduled to end by June, 2023.

Works of land acquisition in parts of Hyderabad’s Old City, underground drinking water and drainage pipelines, and the replacement of electricity poles escalated the cost of the constitution of the flyover. The increase in prices of steel, cement etc added to the costs.

The MAUD thoroughly reviewed the revised proposals and approved the costs after a detailed evaluation.

According to local reports, the flyover connecting various parts of the Old City is likely to be thrown open to the public by the end of May.