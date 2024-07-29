Names of first three finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana OUT

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by the iconic Anil Kapoor, races towards its conclusion this weekend, the intensity inside the house is palpable. The grand finale is all set to take place on August 2. Yesterday’s heated press conference episode saw journalists throwing spicy questions at the top 7 contestants, leaving some visibly shocked and others more determined than ever.

Fans are now abuzz with speculation and discussions about who will make it to the top 5 and ultimately win BB OTT 3. In the midst of this excitement, we have an interesting update regarding the top 5 contestants.

Last Nomination Task In The House

A critical final nominations task divided the house into two teams:

Team A: Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and Kritika Malik.

Team B: Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao

Armaan Malik served as the sanchalak and he was already nominated. Team B, consisting of Sana Makbul, Love Kataria, and Sai Ketan, lost the task and found themselves nominated for eviction.

On the other hand, Team A, featuring Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Naezy, won the task and secured their spots as the first three finalists of BB OTT 3.

Meet the First Three Finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3

1. Ranvir Shorey

2. Kritika Malik

3. Naezy

With the finale just around the corner, the big question remains: Who do you think will win Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment your thoughts below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.