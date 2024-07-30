Names of TOP 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Lovekesh out

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events in Bigg Boss OTT 3, two of the most popular contestants, Lovekesh Kataria, also known as Love Kataria, and Armaan Malik, have been eliminated from the show. This double eviction has left viewers stunned, especially with the finale just around the corner.

The grand finale of BB OTT 3 is all set to take place this weekend. The star-studded finale episode is expected to be aired on August 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Top 5 Finalists

With Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik’s elimination, the show has now got its top 5 finalists of the season. They are —

1. Ranvir Shorey

2. Sana Makbul

3. Naezy

4. Kritika Malik

5. Sai Ketan Rao

Fans are shocked with Lovekesh’s elimination as many were predicting that Sai Ketan would be the one to get evicted given his gameplay, journey and involvement in the show from say 1.

What's your take on the double elimination and above top 5 list?