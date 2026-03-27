Nampally court acquits Congress leader Jaggareddy in human trafficking case

Court finds lack of evidence in 2004 case alleging forged documents and illegal travel to the US; Jaggareddy and co-accused acquitted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 1:21 pm IST
TPCC working president Jagga Reddy warns BRS working president KT Rama Rao against criticising CM Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Relief came to Congress leader and TPCC working president Jaggareddy after a special court in Nampally dismissed a human trafficking case against him, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Case dates back to 2004

The case dates back to 2004, when Jaggareddy was serving as an MLA. He was accused of submitting forged documents and allegedly taking three individuals to the United States by falsely presenting them as his wife and children.

According to police, Jaggareddy had written a letter on official letterhead to the Regional Passport Officer requesting the issuance of passports for the individuals. It was also alleged that fake documents were submitted during the visa process.

Subhan Haleem

Court issues acquittal

After examining the case, the special court ruled that the charges against Jaggareddy (A1) and co-accused Kusuma Kumar (A3) were not proven. The court subsequently acquitted both, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations beyond doubt.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th March 2026 1:21 pm IST

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