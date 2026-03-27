Nampally court acquits Congress leader Jaggareddy in human trafficking case

Hyderabad: Relief came to Congress leader and TPCC working president Jaggareddy after a special court in Nampally dismissed a human trafficking case against him, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

The case dates back to 2004, when Jaggareddy was serving as an MLA. He was accused of submitting forged documents and allegedly taking three individuals to the United States by falsely presenting them as his wife and children.

According to police, Jaggareddy had written a letter on official letterhead to the Regional Passport Officer requesting the issuance of passports for the individuals. It was also alleged that fake documents were submitted during the visa process.

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Court issues acquittal

After examining the case, the special court ruled that the charges against Jaggareddy (A1) and co-accused Kusuma Kumar (A3) were not proven. The court subsequently acquitted both, stating that the prosecution failed to establish the allegations beyond doubt.