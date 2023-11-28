Nara Lokesh resumes ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra after over 2 months

Razole: After a break of more than two months, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh resumed his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on Monday.

He resumed his padayatra, which was suspended in September due to his father N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in Skill Development case, from Podalada in Konaseema district.

Facing crises is nothing new for the TDP, said Lokesh, addressing a public meeting at Tatipaka village.

When the state government was dissolved during N T Rama Rao’s tenure, people fought and reinstated him as the CM, he recalled.

He urged people to wait patiently for another three months, saying once TDP returned to power all their concerns would be addressed.

Later, Lokesh met with the victims of the 2014 GAIL gas pipeline explosion and promised them assistance, among others.

The TDP general secretary covered 2,868 km as part of his padayatra until Monday and will tour Amalapuram and Mummidivaram constituencies on Tuesday.