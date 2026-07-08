Narco test likely in KR Puram triple murder case

Bengaluru: The investigation into the sensational triple murder in Bengaluru’s KR Puram, in which a couple allegedly murdered the woman’s parents and younger sister, has gathered pace, with police planning to seek permission for a narco analysis test on the two accused.

According to investigators, the accused, Shwetha and Kenneth, have been giving contradictory versions during interrogation, making it difficult to establish the exact motive behind the murders. Police said the duo has repeatedly changed their statements, prompting investigators to consider scientific examination to verify their claims.

KR Puram police are now preparing to move the court seeking permission to conduct a narco analysis test. Under the procedure, investigators are also required to obtain the voluntary consent of the accused before such a test can be administered.

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A narco analysis test involves administering sedative drugs, such as sodium pentothal, to place a person in a semi-conscious state with the objective of eliciting information relevant to the investigation. The test, popularly referred to as a “truth serum” examination, is used as an investigative aid but its results are not treated as substantive evidence in court.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping tests cannot be conducted without the informed written consent of the accused. Police must obtain prior approval from the jurisdictional court, and the entire procedure has to be carried out under judicial supervision by a team of medical experts.

If the court grants permission and the accused consent to the examination, investigators hope the test will help establish the motive behind the gruesome killings and clarify the sequence of events.