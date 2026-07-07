Missing Bengaluru student found dead in Sankey Tank

Bengaluru : A 20-year-old BCom student was found dead in Sankey Tank in Sadashivanagar on Tuesday, July 7, a day after she went missing. Preliminary police investigation suggests she may have taken the extreme step after experiencing emotional distress related to a personal relationship.

The deceased, identified as Teju, was a final-year BCom student at a private college in Bengaluru. According to police, she was in a relationship with a fellow student. After learning about it, her parents reportedly advised both of them to focus on their studies, stating that they were too young to be in a relationship. Following this, the boy is said to have distanced himself from her.

Police said Teju left college on Monday and allegedly sent a message to the boy indicating that she was “tired of life” before switching off her mobile phone. Alarmed by the message, the youth informed her parents by sharing a screenshot, following which they approached the police.

Also Read

Using mobile tower location data, investigators traced her last known location to the Sankey Tank area in Sadashivanagar. CCTV footage reportedly showed her reaching the lake around 3.30 pm and remaining there until nearly 6 pm. Her bag was later found near the lake, but she could not be located despite an overnight search by police and family members.

A fresh search operation was launched on Tuesday morning, during which her body was recovered from the lake. Sadashivanagar police shifted the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case.

Police said the exact circumstances leading to her death are being investigated, and all possible angles are being examined.