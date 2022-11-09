Narsinghanand booked for making indecent remarks against PM Modi

Police registered a case after video went viral

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 9th November 2022 8:16 am IST
Yati Narsinghanand (PTI Photo)

Ghaziabad: A case was registered against controversial priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures in a viral video, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rural, Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja, the case has been registered at the Masuri police station.

“A viral video came to notice through social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand was making indecent remarks against the Hon’ble Prime Minister and other great men. Taking cognizance of which a case has been registered at Police Station Mussoorie,” the SP said in a video.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings).

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button