Narsinghanand detained for derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed

Following a huge outcry and protests across several parts of India, far-right Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been detained by Ghaziabad police in Uttar Pradesh over his inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Dasna Devi Temple mahant Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has been detained at the Ghaziabad Police Lines after an FIR was lodged against him for “blasphemous statements against Prophet Muhammad”. On Friday night, PTI reported.

According to the reports, he has been kept in Ghaziabad Police Line. The footage of his detention has not been publicised reportedly for precautionary measures.

Yati delivered the controversial statements during a speech at Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad on September 29. However, it came to light on Thursday, October 3 when a speech clip surfaced on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

In the speech, Yati is heard suggesting to Hindus, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammed,” a remark that many viewed as blasphemous and inflammatory.

The backlash against Narasinghanand’s comments has been significant, with protests erupting in various parts of India including Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and other Western parts of UP. Local leaders have demanded immediate legal action against him, citing concerns over communal harmony.

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi has announced a move to take legal action against Yati. Owasi indicated that he and AIMIM MLAs would meet with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to submit a formal representation demanding immediate legal proceedings against Yati.

Speaking to the media, Owasi stated “If BJP supports those who insult the Prophet (SAW) in the entire country and hurt the sentiments of India’s largest Minority, then this is unacceptable”.

Muslim religious organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Mahmood Madani, also condemned these remarks and wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding immediate action.

“This hate speech threatens communal harmony and must be addressed. Immediate legal action and removal of the video are essential to maintain peace and respect for all religions,” the organisation posted on X.

While condemning the remarks, the news publication in Saudi Arabia called upon India to combat the Islamophobic rhetoric.

Case registered

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Triveendra Singh, a policeman of Sihani Gate police station. The FIR was lodged under Section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code on the grounds of religious sentiment being offended.

SHO of Sihani Gate, Sachin Kumar said, “Yes an FIR has been registered regarding a video which is peddling on social media platforms.” Action will be taken only after the video is thoroughly examined.”

Narasinghanand is infamous for making derogatory statements against Muslims and Islam. He has been charged with multiple legal actions in past for similar hate speech.