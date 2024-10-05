Narsinghanand’s aide threatens to burn effigies of Prophet, Caliphs

Following Dasna Devi Temple priest, Yati Narsinghananad’s recent alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad, which has drawn two FIRs and protests nationwide, Narsinghanand’s aide, Anil Yadav, has threatened to burn the effigies of the Prophet and caliphs.

In a video that has surfaced online, Yadav aka ‘Chota Narsinghanand’ claimed that the protests are being held because people have “misinterpreted” the statement. “I want to give a message regarding the nationwide protest against Narsinghanand. His statement has been misunderstood,” and remarked that effigies of Narsinghanand have been torched at various places.

This is Anil Yadav, an aide of Narsinghanand. Behind him are effigies of Prophet Mohammad and Hazarat Ali, who've been represented as demons here. They're threatening to burn them and incite riots in UP. pic.twitter.com/tOy9stw3gW — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 4, 2024

Yadav warned against the scheduled protest at the Ghaziabad collectorate threatening to burn the effigies of the Prophet Muhammad and Caliphs Ali and Abu Bakar Siddiq. “If you burn effigies of Narsinghanand then we will burn the effigies of Muhammad and Ali. There will also be an effigy of Abu Bakar next time,” he said.

So far, only two FIRs have been filed against Narsinghanand over his recent remarks – Ghaziabad and Hyderabad.

Yati Narsinghanand’s remark on Prophet

Narsinghanand, who is infamous for his remarks against Islam and Muslims, recently said, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad.”

He further incited people attending his lecture stating that the dream of “Akhand Hindu Rashtra was the dream of Veer Savarkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This dream should not be limited to Afghanistan; we should strive until Hindutva reaches Makkah and Kaaba.”

He claimed that a Shiv temple lies beneath the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site.

Following his remarks several organisations across India lodged complaints against Narsinghanand. The Markaz-e-Ahle Sunnat Wa Jammat, Hyderabad, demanded the police register a case and initiate the arrest of Yati Narsinghanand who had made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) in Ajmer, Rajasthan also filed a complaint against the priest of the Dasna Devi Temple for his remark against the Prophet. AISSC secretary Ghulam Nazmi Farooqui accused Narsinghanand of hurting religious sentiments and spreading anarchy in the country; and urged the police to register a case against him under the IT Act.

Narsinghananad who is notorious for his inciting anti-Muslim hate speeches, following unrest in Israel last year, declared that he, along with 1,000 supporters, wishes to settle in Israel and contribute to the war effort free of charge.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 41,000 Palestinians and injured 96,910 while displacing the entire population of the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, the Hamas invasion led to the death of 1200 Israelis and the abduction of a few hundred.