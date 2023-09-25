Nath’s ‘U-turn’ barb at MP govt on Ladli Bahna Yojna money transfer raises eyebrows

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday doubted whether the money would be transferred to beneficiaries of the ruling BJP’s flagship Ladli Bahna Yojana on the scheduled date “this time”, a claim dismissed by the BJP as misleading.

Under the scheme, the government transfers Rs 1,250 to the accounts of beneficiaries on the 10th of every month.

After initially announcing to provide Rs 1,000 to beneficiaries of the Yojana, Chouhan later said the dole is being raised to Rs 1,250 and it will be subsequently taken to Rs 3,000.

“Sisters, I heard that this time the 10th (date) is not coming,” Nath posted on X on Sunday night.

Taking a swipe at the state government’s advertisements, Nath said after wasting crores of public money for the last four months in the name of “Das Tareekh Aa Rahi Hai” (10th is coming), this time Shivraj government is taking a “U-turn”.

“Das Tareekh Aa Rahi Hai” is the phrase used in the state government’s advertisements.

“This time the date 10 is not coming in the calendar of the BJP government. As this scheme of the government is just a means to cheat votes, similarly their 10th also turned out to be a trick,” Nath alleged.

Nath asked why CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent people’s hard-earned money running into crores on advertisements just to remind the date for four months.

A day before, CM Chouhan announced that unmarried women above 21 years of age would get Rs 1,250 per month as assistance under Ladli Behna Yojana.

At present, there are 1.31 crore beneficiaries of this scheme.

When asked about Nath’s claims, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said the money is transferred under this scheme after a Cabinet decision was taken as per the law.

“The Congress has a long history of cheating people so Nath is seeing the same and creating doubts to mislead the people. The people know the truth of Congress,” Agrawal said.