National anthem now mandatory in J&K schools’ morning assemblies

The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has issued a circular directing all schools in the erstwhile state to start the morning assemblies with a recitation of the national anthem.

The circular was issued by the Principal Secretary to the School Education Department on Thursday, June 13. The order emphasises the importance of this practice in fostering a sense of national pride and unity among students.

This directive aims to ensure that the national anthem is sung uniformly across all schools in the Union Territory. “Morning assembly should begin with the national anthem as per standard protocol. The morning assemblies in schools have proved to be an invaluable ritual in instilling a sense of unity and discipline among the students” reads the order.

Driectives for schools

The circular suggested 16 steps for the schools to follow including inviting guest speakers and creating awareness about environmental issues and the drug menace, reported the Hindustan Times.

The circular also outlines specific guidelines for the morning assemblies, including the duration of the assembly, which should be 20 minutes only.

The department has directed teachers to discuss with students about autobiographies of freedom fighters, and deliver “inspirational talks” to motivate students and set a “positive tone” at morning assemblies.

Cultural celebrations and historical events are also be incorporated into the morning assembly.

Jammu terror attack

The announcement comes a few days after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.