National apprenticeship mela to be held at Bahadurpura on Oct 12

Hyderabad: The Government ITI Old City will host the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on October 12, offering an opportunity for ITI students, passed-out trainees and other technically qualified youth to explore apprenticeship and employment opportunities.

The mela will be held from 10 am to 1 pm at Government ITI Old City, opposite the Zoo Park on NH-44 in Bahadurpura. The event is being organised as part of the state-wide programme conducted on the second Monday of every month to bridge the gap between industry requirements and skilled manpower.

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Public sector undertakings, private companies, manufacturing and service establishments and other industries are expected to participate in the recruitment drive and select candidates for apprenticeship opportunities under the Apprenticeship Act.

The Principal of Government ITI Old City appealed to ITIs, vocational institutions and technical training centres in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts to encourage final-year students, passed-out trainees and alumni to attend the mela.

Candidates who have completed SSC, degree or diploma courses can also participate. They have been advised to carry multiple copies of their resumes, educational mark sheets and valid identity proof to facilitate the selection process.

The mela is aimed at providing unemployed youth with direct access to employers and opportunities to acquire industry-oriented skills and experience through apprenticeship training.