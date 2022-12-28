National enrolment ratio: Telangana girls excelled in education

Hyderabad: Girls in Telangana are performing better than the national average in the higher education enrolment ratio of female candidates. The performance of girls in the admissions of all educational institutions is exceptional. From KG to PG Telangana girls are more in number in all educational streams.

72 percent of girls have taken admission in post-graduation and in this academic year, 81 percent of girls have taken admission in B.Ed. The Telangana government’s initiatives have given rural students greater access to higher education. Along with government encouragement and providing special facilities, quality education is also being provided. As a result, more and more girls getting admissions to residential schools, model schools, KGBVs, etc.

Telangana stands at fifth position in the higher education of girls in the whole country. In the current academic year, the proportion of girls in degree, post-graduation, and B.Ed admissions are many times higher than boys. 72% of girls have enrolled in PG courses, 52% in degree courses, and 81% in B.Ed courses.

Telangana Women’s University has become available from the current academic year which has 490 PG seats in the first year. All the seats are reserved for girls. On the basis of university admissions, girls have gained superiority over boys.