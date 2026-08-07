National Handloom Day 2026: 10 famous handloom weaves of India

Every thread has a story to tell. Some speak of royal courts, while others reflect temples, festivals and cherished family traditions. On National Handloom Day, observed every year on August 7, India celebrates the skilled weavers who have kept these traditions alive for generations. The day also marks the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement, launched on August 7, 1905, which encouraged people to embrace Indian-made products and support traditional crafts.

Today, handloom is much more than just fabric. It represents India’s rich heritage, craftsmanship, sustainability and the livelihoods of millions of artisans. From luxurious silks to breathable cottons, every weave carries a unique story. Here are 10 iconic handloom traditions that define India’s textile legacy.

10 iconic Indian handloom weaves you should know

1. Pochampally Ikat (Telangana)

Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Pochampally Ikat is famous for its bold geometric designs created by dyeing the yarn before weaving. The intricate craftsmanship and vibrant colours have made it one of India’s most celebrated handloom textiles.

2. Telia Rumal (Telangana)

Another gem from Telangana, Telia Rumal is known for its signature red, black and white patterns. Traditionally, the yarn was treated with oil before weaving, making the fabric water-resistant and ideal for traders and travellers.

3. Uppada Silk (Andhra Pradesh)

Elegant and feather-light, Uppada Silk sarees are admired for their intricate zari work and luxurious finish. Their timeless appeal makes them a favourite choice for weddings and festive celebrations.

4. Patola (Gujarat)

The legendary Patola of Patan is one of the world’s finest examples of double ikat weaving. Both the warp and weft are dyed before weaving, creating breathtaking symmetrical patterns that can take months to complete.

5. Paithani (Maharashtra)

A symbol of royalty, Paithani sarees are woven with vibrant silk threads and adorned with colourful peacock, lotus and floral motifs. They remain among India’s most treasured heirloom sarees.

6. Sambalpuri Ikat (Odisha)

Crafted using the traditional Bandha tie-dye technique, Sambalpuri Ikat features motifs inspired by flowers, conch shells and nature. Every saree is a reflection of Odisha’s artistic heritage.

7. Chanderi and Maheshwari (Madhya Pradesh)

Known for their elegance, Chanderi sarees are loved for their sheer texture and lightweight feel. Maheshwari weaves beautifully combine silk and cotton, offering comfort with timeless sophistication.

8. Kanchipuram Silk (Tamil Nadu)

Among India’s most iconic wedding sarees, Kanchipuram Silk is renowned for its rich mulberry silk, contrasting borders and intricate zari work. Its durability and grandeur have made it a treasured possession for generations.

9. Banarasi Silk (Uttar Pradesh)

Famous across the world, Banarasi Silk sarees showcase Mughal-inspired floral motifs and elaborate gold and silver brocade. They continue to be one of the most sought-after choices for brides.

10. Jamdani, Muga Silk and Pashmina (West Bengal and Kashmir)

India’s textile heritage also shines through West Bengal’s Jamdani, known for its delicate motifs woven into fine muslin, Assam’s rare Muga Silk, celebrated for its natural golden sheen that becomes more lustrous with age, and the luxurious Pashmina and Kani shawls of Jammu and Kashmir, admired for their unmatched craftsmanship and elegance.

More Than Just Fabric

Choosing handloom is about much more than owning a beautiful saree or shawl. Every purchase supports artisan families, encourages sustainable fashion and helps preserve weaving traditions that have been passed down through generations. As India celebrates National Handloom Day, every handwoven creation reminds us that behind every thread lies a craftsperson, a rich legacy and a story waiting to be worn.