National sports day 2025: Bollywood celebs and their sports love

Hyderabad: Sports and cinema have always held a special place in the hearts of Indians. While Bollywood actors are admired for their glamour and on-screen charisma, many of them share a deep passion for sports beyond the camera. For some stars, sports are not just recreational activities but a discipline that shapes their lifestyle, fitness, and even career choices.

From football and polo to badminton and squash, these actors prove that their love for sports is as strong as their love for acting. On National Sports Day 2025, let’s look at Bollywood celebrities who have taken their sporting passions seriously.

Actors and Their Sporting Passions

1. Randeep Hooda: Horse Riding and Polo

Randeep Hooda is a skilled horseman and polo player who has won national-level medals. For him, horse riding is not just a sport but a way of life.

2. Saiyami Kher: Multi-Sport Athlete

Saiyami Kher has played cricket for Maharashtra, competed in badminton at the state level, and also pursues cycling, swimming, and sprinting. She even completed the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in one year.

Ranbir Kapoor, once a school football player, is now co-owner and active player of the All Stars Football Club.

4. Ranveer Singh: Basketball

Ranveer Singh’s first love was basketball, and he is now the brand ambassador of NBA India.

5. Deepika Padukone: Badminton

Deepika Padukone, daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, played at the national level before acting. She credits the sport for her fitness and focus.

6. John Abraham: Basketball

John Abraham is passionate about basketball and inspires youngsters to adopt sports as a lifestyle.

7. Rahul Bose: Rugby

Rahul Bose represented India in international rugby matches and believes the sport shaped his values.

8. Tanya Maniktala: Badminton

Tanya Maniktala balances her acting career with her love for badminton.

9. Taapsee Pannu: Squash

Taapsee Pannu actively plays squash to stay fit and sharp.

Sports on Screen

Bollywood has also honored sports through films like Chak De! India, Dangal, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Saina, Chandu Champion, and Maidaan. These films celebrate India’s sporting heroes and inspire millions.