Nationalist Congress Party belongs to Ajit Pawar, rules Maha Speaker

In his order on the disqualification of MLAs filed by the two rival factions after the NCP split in July 2023

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 7:02 pm IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar here on Thursday ruled that the ‘real Nationalist Congress Party’ belongs to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In his order on the disqualification of MLAs filed by the two rival factions after the NCP split in July 2023, the Speaker referred to the Shiv Sena disqualification case involving Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The Speaker said that the two factions of the NCP emerged on June 30, 2023, and nobody had left any faction, so no action could be taken against any group.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ajit Pawar’s faction is real NCP: Election Commission

“Prior to joining the (Maharashtra) government, the Ajit Pawar faction outnumbered the Sharad Pawar faction in terms of number of MLAs and MLCs. Two parallel party presidents and structures existed before July 2, 2023, when Ajit Pawar became part of the government,” said Narwekar.

The decision proved another huge setback to Sharad Pawar, and came days after the Election Commission allotted the NCP party and its ‘Clock’ symbol to the Ajit Pawar group.

The Sharad Pawar faction, which has been given the temporary name of ‘NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar’, has challenged the EC decision in the Supreme Court.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th February 2024 7:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button