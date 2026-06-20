Nationwide mock drill underway in preparation for NEET retest

New Delhi: A nationwide mock drill was underway across the country on Saturday, June 20, ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination as part of efforts to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of the medical entrance test, officials said.

Security has also been tightened at the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in the national capital.

VIDEO | Pune, Maharashtra: Mock drill underway in Pune ahead of NEET-UG re-exam, security tightened.#NEET #NEETReExam #Pune



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WVvjyuFBq7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2026

More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, June 21, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges.

The re-examination will be held from 2 to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6:20 pm.

Also Read Ahead of NEET retest, aspirants battle stress and uncertainty

Candidates have been asked to report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm. “Entry gates will close sharp at 1:30 pm, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstance,” the agency said.

Fully prepared for retest, says NTA

The NTA said it is fully prepared for the re-examination with district administrations, police forces and escort teams tasked with securely transporting confidential materials.

VIDEO | Patna, Bihar: Nationwide mock drill is being conducted ahead of NEET re-exam for ensure a smooth, secure and transparent examination process. Visuals from Bapu Pariksha Parisar.#NEET #PatnaNews #NEETReTest



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JZ0pzgZUcG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2026

According to the NTA, the re-exam involves close coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration, with 674 city coordinators overseeing city-level operations and 6,669 observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres. Centre superintendents and invigilators have been appointed at every examination centre.

Over 2 lakh personnel, including police and district administration officials, have been mobilised to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the re-examination, the NTA said.

Indian Air Force to transport question papers

In a first, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport the question papers as part of enhanced security measures.

Officials transfer sealed NEET-UG 2026 re-examination question paper packets from an Indian Air Force helicopter to a bank locker amid heightened security arrangements, at Armed Reserve Police Ground, in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu (Source: PTI)

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has chaired a series of high-level review meetings with senior officials to assess preparedness and oversee arrangements for the re-examination.

The government also temporarily restricted access to Telegram, with the NTA saying the measure was aimed at tackling cheating rackets.

The NTA has launched a verified WhatsApp communication channel to provide authentic updates directly to candidates and has cautioned students against trusting social media rumours about “leaked” question papers, answer keys or paid services.

Several states have also announced support measures for candidates, including free transportation facilities through state-run bus services to reduce travel-related stress and ensure timely access to examination centres.

Also Read NEET aspirants can travel free on June 21: Ponnam Prabhakar

The National Medical Commission has directed all medical colleges and institutions under its purview not to grant leave to students on June 20 and 21, except in exceptional circumstances. The move comes in the backdrop of some instances when students of medical colleges were found to be involved in activities that could compromise the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

“To ensure a fair and transparent examination, the NTA has put in place a multi-layered security framework, including end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for movement of examination materials, CCTV surveillance at all examination centres linked to centralised control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation,” the NTA said.

Power backup, on-site medical support, drinking water, and more arrangements in place

The agency said it has made a range of candidate-centric arrangements at all examination centres in view of the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions. These include reliable power backup, adequate electricity, lighting and fans, wall clocks in examination rooms, drinking water, sanitation facilities and on-site medical support.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a transparent water bottle, while diabetic candidates may bring sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines, it said.

The NTA said additional biometric machines and trained personnel have been deployed to expedite verification, while travel and weather advisories have been issued in advance, urging candidates to plan their travel early and verify centre addresses from their admit cards.

The agency advised candidates wearing customary or religious attire, as well as those wishing for full-sleeved clothing or woollens, to report early to allow time for thorough frisking.