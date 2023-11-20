Navid leaves Bigg Boss 17, housemates break down – Watch

Mumbai: Sixth week in Bigg Boss 17 is going to start with a bang, with a shocking elimination. Yes, you read that right! In a surprising turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, speculations are rife that contestant Navid Sole might have bid adieu to the show, not through audience votes but due to the decision of fellow housemates.

Navid, who has been frequently criticized for his inability to actively contribute to the dynamics of the house, faced a language barrier that often put him under the spotlight. Sources suggest that Navid found himself once again in the danger zone, with a few contestants expressing their belief that he should have exited the house long ago.

Navid Sole Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17?

In a recent development, Bigg Boss announced that one contestant, chosen by fellow housemates as someone who should have left earlier, would be evicted. Navid reportedly featured on this list, raising concerns about his potential elimination from the show.

The emotional aftermath of this revelation was evident, with contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek, KhanZaadi, and Neil visibly upset. Navid, particularly close to Abhishek and KhanZaadi, further fueled speculation about his possible exit from the show.

A few social media pages are also confirming that Navid Sole has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.

As the suspense builds, viewers will have to tune in to tonight’s episode to confirm whether Navid has indeed been evicted from the BB 17 house. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.