Nawab Saif Ali Khan’s net worth, cars, annual income & more

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan also known as Nawab of Pataudi, who turned 52 today, is one of the most bankable stars in the film industry. He started his career with the movie Parampara in 1993, and since then there’s no looking back for him. He worked in several hit movies like Omkara, Race 2, Tashan, Dil Chahta Hai, Kurbaan, among others in his career span of 30 years.

Not just films, but Saif Ali Khan also explored the world of the OTT platform. He played the role of troubled cop in Netflix original Sacred Games and received huge applause from the audience. Getting married to famous Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, it seems like the actor has everything that he has asked for. But have you wondered what all things add to his lavish lifestyle?

In this write-up, we have compiled a list that ranges from his net worth to his fees for movies and brand endorsements. And also, have a look at a few expensive things that he owns.

Saif Ali Khan’s Net Worth, Monthly Income

As per CaKnowledge.com 2022 report, Saif Ali Khan’s huge net worth stands at Rs 1180 crores. He earns more than Rs 30 crore yearly and Rs 3 crore per month.

Remuneration For Movies And Brand Endorsements

According to various reports, reportedly Dil Chahta Hai actor charges Rs 10-15 crores per movie and for brand endorsements, his take-home fee is Rs 1 to 5 cr.

Luxurious home in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan reside in a beautiful abode in Bandra, Mumbai which is all things royal with luxury and elegance. The couple, who earlier lived in Fortune Heights in the same area, moved to their new home which located in Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021.

Saif and Bebo’s palatial home boasts of spacious balcony, several photo frames on the wall that adds the warmth to the classy rooms, many antique artworks and vintage-like wood furniture and ample of cozy spots to party. Their sun-drenched terrace with huge pool and lavish sofas is the highlight of their beautiful home.

Saif Ali Khan’s Luxurious Car Collection

Just like other celebrities, Saif too is a petrol head and has various luxurious cars parked in his garage. As reported by various portals, the star owns:

Mercedes Benz S350

Audi R8 Spider

Range Rover Sports

Ford Mustang GT 500

BMW 730LD

Jeep Grand Cherokee

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khanhas Vikram Vedha that also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He also has Prabhas’ Adipurush in his kitty.