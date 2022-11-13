Nawaz Sharif may return to Pakistan next month: report

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently residing in London, is likely to return to his country in December to lead his Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) ahead of the next general elections, according to a media report.

Sharif, 72, was allowed to leave for London in 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. He has since been in the UK, commanding the reigns of the party from there.

A PML-N insider told The Express Tribune that if all goes well, Nawaz Sharif will return next month to take back the reins of the party. However, the insider denied reports that his return is only close to the elections to run an election campaign.

“The party will not concede on the matter of early elections, come what may. The PMLN, even if it loses its government, will not agree to this demand, and this was final,” the party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

PML-N supremo’s return was on the cards ever since his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan’s Prime minister in April this year.

The party insider said the PML-N supremo takes his own decision with the consultation of his close family members. He added that party consultation was only a formality, which was why giving any date before time was risky, the Tribune report added.

This report of Nawaz’s return comes a few days after the Pakistan PM went to London to meet the PML-N supremo, following his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

This visit was the third such trip to London since he became Prime Minister in April. The Dawn newspaper reported that this visit comes less than a month before the end of Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure on November 29.

Citing earlier reports, the Pakistan daily said that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment of the next Pakistan army chief.

The political slugfest which started with Imran Khan’s ouster from power in April by a vote of no confidence has, in successive months, worsened now after the alleged assassination bid on him earlier this month.

Aside from the call for early elections, another bone of contention between the coalition government and Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is said to be the appointment of the new Army chief.

Following the alleged assassination bid on Khan, the political tussle been the PML(N) and PTI has only worsened.