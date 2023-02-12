Nawaz Sharif wants me sent to jail before agreeing for elections: Imran Khan

Before elections, Nawaz Sharif wants me to be disqualified and sent to jail, Imran Khan said in a televised address, Samaa TV reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2023 10:23 pm IST
Imran Khan to contest by polls to all 33 vacant parliamentary seats
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s condition for agreeing to hold elections is to first disqualify him and send him to jail, media reports said.

Before elections, Nawaz Sharif wants me to be disqualified and sent to jail, Imran Khan said in a televised address, Samaa TV reported.

He also said Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture, and “if correct decisions are not taken, the country will suffer a great loss”.

Imran Khan also said that in developed countries, only rule of law prevails.

He further said courts are meant to treat the weak and the powerful equally. The powerful always considered themselves above the law, and the law is not being implemented to save wealth.

The corrupt want to save their money one way or the other, and unfortunately they got NRO (relief in corruption cases) from (then Army chief) Gen (Qamar Javed) Bajwa, he said, as per Samaa TV.

Also Read
Imran Khan says ‘Ranbir Kapoor is snake, can’t be trusted’ in THIS video

Imran Khan claimed the “corrupt lot” was scared that if he came to power again, their NRO will end.

“I salute our judiciary on behalf of the nation. All our hopes are pinned on the judiciary,” he said

The PTI chief further claimed efforts are being made to prevent him from coming to power. The entire nation is looking towards the judiciary to protect the Constitution.

“I want to ask the nation to prepare themselves, these people will pressurize the judiciary again,” he said, Samaa TV reported.

The former Prime Minister maintained that if the country is to be taken out of the quagmire, elections must be held soon. If elections are not held within 90 days, it will be a violation of the Constitution.

“If elections are not held, caretaker governments will have no value,” he stated.

Imran Khan said during the PTI era, these people used to raise slogans of “respect the vote”, but are now scared of elections. They will only announce elections once they know the grounds have been prepared.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th February 2023 10:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button