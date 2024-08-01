Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informant

Gadchiroli: A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly by Naxalites in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on the suspicion of being a police informant, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

The deceased, identified as Lalu Durva, was a resident of Mirgudvancha in Bhamragad Tehsil. On July 30, some Naxalites forced Durva to come out of his house and killed him. They also dropped a letter beside his body, alleging that he was a police informant, the police said.

In view of the Martyrs’ Week observed by Naxalites between July 28 and August 3, the Gadchiroli police have stepped up vigil and are carrying out an anti-Naxal operation.