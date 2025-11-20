Mumbai: Celebrities sure know how to splurge on the people they love, and when it comes to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his wife, superstar Nayanthara, it’s always go big or go home. The director is known for openly expressing his love and admiration, and he proved it yet again on the actress’ 41st birthday.

On November 18, Nayanthara received a jaw-dropping gift from her husband, a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, one of the most luxurious and expensive cars in the world. The stunning luxury coupe, worth around Rs 10 crore, was celebrated with family, and photos of the grand new ride quickly went viral on social media.

Vignesh Shivan shared heartfelt pictures of Nayanthara and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, posing with the car. He captioned the Instagram post with a love-filled note, writing, “Love you truly, madly, deeply my azhagi… With an overwhelming heart & a love filled life… thanking the universe & God Almighty for always blessing us with the best of moments.”

This isn’t the first time the director has surprised his wife with extravagant wheels.

On her 39th birthday, he gifted her a Rs 3 crore Maybach. In 2024, she received a Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs 5 crore. Looks like luxury gifting has clearly become a tradition in the star couple’s household!

Nayanthara’s Upcoming Films

Nayanthara continues to have a packed schedule. She has over a dozen films lined up across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada industries, including: Dear Students, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, Mannangatti Since 1960, Patriot, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi and Rakkaiyie, along with films starring Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Yash.

Nayanthara is unstoppable and her birthday gift only matches her larger-than-life stardom.