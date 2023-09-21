Nayanthara quits Bollywood because of Deepika Padukone?

Mumbai: South’s lady superstar Nayanthara has been creating waves with her Bollywood debut in ‘Jawan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, earning praise for her chemistry and performance on-screen. However, recent reports hint at a potential halt to Nayanthara’s Hindi film endeavors. Speculations are rife that she may not return to Bollywood.

Despite the positive reception of her debut, Nayanthara is reportedly not actively considering any new Bollywood scripts at the moment. The reason behind this shift might be attributed to concerns surrounding her role in Jawan and her experiences with the director Atlee and co-star Deepika Padukone.

Nayanthara Upset With Jawan Director Atlee?

A report in HT states that Nayanthara is upset with Atlee for editing down her role in Jawan while seemingly giving more prominence to Deepika Padukone’s character in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

A source told the newsportal, “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara’s part was significantly sidelined.”

“It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon,” the source further added.

Fans and industry watchers are eager to see how this unfolds and whether Nayanthara will continue her journey in Bollywood or refocus on her well-established career in the South Indian film industry.

