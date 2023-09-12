Nayanthara refuses to work in Tollywood?

Hyderabad: South lady superstar Nayanthara is currently basking in the success of her recently released Bollywood debut project ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan. Fans are going bonkers over their crackling chemistry in the movie and going by the reviews, it seems like she got a good welcome in the Hindi film industry.

Speaking more about Nayanthara, the actress predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003). Nayanthara forayed in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and in Telugu industry with Lakshmi (2006). She has acted in more than 70 films and even won many awards.

However, there is some disappointing news coming for Nayanthara fans in Tollywood. Speculations are rife that fans might not get to see her in Telugu films for a few years at least.

Nayanthara rejects Tollywood offers?

According to a report in Track Tollywood, Nayanthara is not very interested in working in Tollywood. After Jawan’s success, a couple of big Tollywood producers tried approaching her with some good scripts as well as solid remunerations. However, report suggests that the actress has rejected them all and is considering focusing more on Tamil and Hindi projects now. There is no official confirmation of this report yet.

What are her upcoming projects?

On the professional front, Nayanthara will be next seen in Thani Oruvan 2, Test, Lady Superstar 75 and Iraivan 2023.