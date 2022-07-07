NCHRO files complains with NHRC over assault on Sharjeel Imam

The National Confederation of Human Right Organisations (NCHRO) filed a complaint in the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) against the assault on JNU scholar and student activist Sharjeel Imam. The complaint was filed by the vice president of the Delhi chapter of NCHRO, advocate Ashutosh Kumar Mishra.

Sharjeel Imam through his lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim, alleged that the Assistant Superintendent of Tihar Jail along with 8-9 convicts had entered his cell under the garb of a search, and assaulted him all while calling him a terrorist and anti-national.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, is accused in a case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Imam has been accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government regarding its Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which police officials claim led to violence in the area outside the university.

Imam is facing sedition charges for his alleged inflammatory speeches and has been in judicial custody since January 2020.

The Supreme Court had in May directed that Section 124A, IPC, be kept in abeyance and asked the Centre as well as the state governments to refrain from registering any case for the offense of sedition under this section.