NCM member Shahzadi conducts inquiry into allegation of sexual misconduct at a TMREI school

Hyderabad: A controversy has erupted at the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREI) after an anonymous letter alleging sexual harassment was sent to authorities.

The allegations came to the surface after National Commission for Minorities’ Syed Shahezadi visited the school in Aler in Yadadari-Bhuvanagari District and conducted a preliminary inquiry today.

Syed Shahezadi who is officiating Chairperson of the Commission had contested the 2019 Assembly Elections on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Chandrayangutta assembly constituency in Hyderabad. She had stood against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and lost badly.

In a move which indicates political leanings, the NCM has put out a statement on Twitter which is being quoted here verbatim: “Ms Syed Shahezadi, Officiating Chairperson visited Aler, Telangana Minority Residential School and interacted with girls student. One of the girls wrote an open letter about sexual harassment in school. Further, Minority Commission taking this issue seriously and examining the truth.”

The name of the writer is not given.

In the meantime, TMREIS officials have denied that the sexual assault ever took place. They have said that TMREIS has a good reputation in the field of education. It has raised the bar in terms of access to education for marginalised sections of society and minorities, they said on condition of anonymity.

They expressed deep concern and claimed that the allegations “are politically motivated.” They claimed that no such incident has taken place in Aler. They maintained that there is a strong and robust monitoring system in all schools and colleges that it manages across the country.

In spite of this stand TMREIS is offering full cooperation to investigating authorities, the sources said.

It is yet to be known whether it was teaching or non-teaching staff who has been allegedly involved in the case.

Though siasat.com has come to know of the name of the alleged victim it is not disclosing it to protect the identity of the complainant.

In the meantime, Rachakonda police disclosed that no case has been booked so far. This is because the letter is anonymous. A complainant has to approach the police. Only then can an FIR be registered. In any case, police have stated that the letter is being looked into and the points that have been raised in it are being checked for factual accuracy.