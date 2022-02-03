NCW issues notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri for remarks against Muslim women

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a notice to Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri, seeking her explanation for allegedly making communal remarks against Muslim women.

In a tweet, the NCW said it has asked that the reply be given within 48 hours.

Giri, reportedly in a video, was heard making communal remarks against Muslim women.

NCW has taken cognizance of the matter and sought an explanation from Sadhvi Vibhanand Giri on the remarks made in the video. The Commission has also asked to ensure that the reply is given within 48 hours, the NCW tweeted.

The video from the Dharma Sansad in Chattisgarh surfaced on social media, where the sadhvi, can be seen making objectionable remarks against Muslim women.

Vibhanand Giri calls upon the Hindu youth to step up action against inter-faith marriages between Hindus and Muslims. She directs the youth to create fear among Muslim men to stay away from Hindu girls.

“If any Muslim man laid their eyes on a Hindu girl from today onwards, their women will give birth to Hindu children, without a nikah or pheras,” threatens the Sadhvi, in her speech, openly inciting sexual violence against Muslim women.

The video of the Sadhvi, Vibhanand Giri, that has surfaced on Twitter is from the ‘Dharma sansad’ held in Raipur on December 26, the same event where Maharaj Kalicharan had made objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi, following which he was arrested.

(With Inputs from PTI)