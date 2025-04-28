NCW resolves 30 cases at public hearing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar has disclosed that out of 60 cases registered in Hyderabad from 2022 to 2024 under the jurisdiction of the commission, 30 cases were resolved quickly, and justice was done to the victims.

She participated in the Mahila Jan Sunvai (public hearing) organized at the Tourism Plaza at Begumpet in Hyderabad on Monday, April 28, for the resolution of various petitions filed by women victims.

She said that the commission was receiving thousands of applications from women victims from across the country.

Also Read UP police registers sedition case against folk singer Neha Singh Rathore

“Our main objective was to address and lessen the sufferings and difficulties faced by women victims. Every case was approached directly and resolved swiftly. The commission visited the affected women four times a month in all the states,” she said.

Petitions ranged from cases of domestic violence against women, cyber crimes, online harassment, custody of children, sexual harassment and rape among others.

She instructed the officers of all the departments concerned in Hyderabad to resolve women’s cases expeditiously without showing negligence.

She directed the police officers to provide the details of pending cases in the form of reports promptly.

Telangana State Commission for Women chairperson Sharada Nerella, women and child welfare department director Kranthi Wesley, ACP crimes Vishwa Prasad, additional collector G Mukunda Reddy, DCP Lavanya and others attended the public hearing.