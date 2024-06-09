NDA 3.0: TDP’s Ram Mohan Naidu to be cabinet minister, Pemmasani to be MoS

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) MP from Srikakulam K Ram Mohan Naidu was chosen as a Union cabinet minister in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also, Guntur MP Pemmasani Chandrashekhar was chosen as the Minister of State (MoS). More details on specific cabinet portfolios are not yet officially confirmed.

Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha member while Pemmasani, considered to be the richest MP, was elected to the House for the first time.

Naidu,36, son of TDP leader and former Union minister Yerran Naidu will become the youngest-ever Union cabinet minister after he takes oath today in the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

With 16 Lok Sabha members in its kitty, the TDP’s support to the BJP-led NDA government at the centre becomes crucial.

According to reports, the BJP allocated 2 cabinet-rank positions and 2 MoS-rank positions along with the Lok Sabha deputy speaker position to the TDP.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive term on Sunday.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term Today on June 9.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take the oath at 7:15 PM.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning 292 seats out of the total 543 parliamentary seats in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 241 seats falling short of majority (272) thereby relying on its partners TDP and JDU to form the government.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)