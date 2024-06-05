NDA partners unanimously elected Modi as leader of NDA: Chandrababu Naidu

Says alliance partners want to see country progress under Modi's leadership

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 5th June 2024 10:06 pm IST
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says that NDA have Narendra Modi as its leader.

Hyderabad: Dispelling rumours about the possibility of TDP negotiating with the INDIA Bloc to form the next government at the Centre, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the NDA partners have unanimously chosen the two-time prime minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the NDA alliance.

In a social media post after the conclusion of NDA partners’ meet held in Delhi on Wednesday, Naidu stated that the alliance partners have all resolved to see the country be on the path of progress under the leadership of Modi, which he felt, would show the path to the entire country.

Naidu has assured that the alliance partners would work to see that happen.

