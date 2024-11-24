NDA will not return to power in 2025 Assembly polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Saturday that the NDA will not return to power in the 2025 Assembly polls.

He also expressed confidence over Mahagathbandhan’s (Grand Alliance) future prospects, drawing inspiration from recent electoral successes in neighbouring Jharkhand.

“We are deeply grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their love, trust, and public support. From winning just one seat previously, we have now secured four seats, and narrowly lost one or two others,” he said.

Yadav also acknowledged the strong mandate for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expressed gratitude for his leadership.

“After Jharkhand, it is now Bihar’s turn. The people of Bihar will ensure that the Mahagathbandhan government is formed in 2025. We will contest with greater determination and ensure success in the four assembly seats during the by-election as well,” he said.

Yadav emphasised that victories and defeats are part of the electoral process but reiterated his belief in the coalition’s capability to challenge the NDA effectively in Bihar.

Highlighting electoral gains, he said: “We won Lok Sabha seats a few months ago. This gives us a chance to identify and address any shortcomings. At any cost, the NDA government will not return to power in Bihar.”